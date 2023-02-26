KCR's Kanti Velugu Scheme sheds light on eye health for millions in Telangana state

The Kanti Velugu scheme is making a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged individuals by providing eye screening camps that are well-received by the community.

𝟰𝟯.𝟴𝟯 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝟴.𝟰𝟮 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀

Eye tests are being carried out by 1,500 medical teams throughout Telangana State, with approximately 43.83 lakh people already undergoing examinations and 8.42 lakh receiving reading glasses. Regular assessments are conducted for individuals with eye-related conditions.

Launched on January 19th, the Kanti Velugu Scheme, aimed at promoting healthcare for all, will continue until June 15th.

District collectors, medical and health officials, and other departmental officials are proactively planning and executing the action plan.

The government is implementing the eye care program vigorously in line with its established objectives. This includes advanced planning, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conferencing, and meetings to correct deficiencies as needed.

In addition to distributing free medication for those with eye conditions, the scheme provides reading glasses to those who require them, orders prescription glasses for those in need of medical advice, and records their health details.

𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘂 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗲𝘆𝗲-𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗹𝘆

The Kanti Velugu scheme serves as a model for the country, with camps held in local villages, free examinations, medication and glasses given, and referrals provided for necessary surgeries. The joy in the participants' eyes is evident.

Across all districts, the number of individuals who cannot see up close is high, particularly among those over 40 years old who frequently present with nearsightedness. Reading glasses are promptly provided to address these concerns, and vitamin A, D, and B complex tablets are being distributed to individuals with eye problems.

Individuals over 50 are more likely to suffer from cataracts. Medical staff will notify those who require surgery of their appointment time via voicemail. Doctors offer guidance and instructions to those who have already undergone surgery and are experiencing additional problems.

𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲’𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀-

Sunitha Venkatesh Goud from Chityala, Nalgonda district said Kanti Velugu Scheme is boon to the poor.

"Many people are suffering from eye problems in the villages and the Kanti Velugu scheme has become a boon for such people. People are complementing the eye examinations. Besides, providing proper treatment through these centers to many people who cannot go to hospitals due to financial problems. Medicines and glasses are provided free of charge. Those who need it are being selected for operations," she said.

"I also got eye glasses after undergoing eye tests. The quality of the glasses is good. Many people who did not have eye problems before are getting problems through these tests. Better services are provided without spending a penny. Special arrangements have been made for those coming to the examination center so that they do not face any difficulties. Glasses were given for free. Eyesight looks better," she went on to add.

'𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘂 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗿'

Mohammed Naseem and Shyam Chandra, who are daily labourer from Nalgonda district said the Kanti Velugu Scheme is really good.

"We came here because our fellow workers who work in our industry told us that they are providing free eye tests and glasses to everyone in the Kanti Velugu scheme, as the eyesight is not good. Eyes are now clearer than before as doctors have done eye tests and given free spectacles after detecting vision impairment. Eye glasses are also very good. This scheme will benefit the poor like us a lot. It seems that a new look has come with the Kanti Velugu scheme. Eye light is very beneficial for the poor."

Chimala Lingaswamy from Veliminedu village, Nalgonda district, said: "The Kanti Velugu is very beneficial to the people. I came to the ophthalmology camp to get my eyes checked. The doctor examined the eyes and prescribed glasses. Now, the vision is looking good. Instead of going to private hospitals and spending money, I camped in the village and the doctors were doing tests. Medicines and spectacles are given free of charge to Dikku and Dimu Lenolas without spending a penny. Operations are also done for the eyes and mouth."

𝗞𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶 𝗩𝗲𝗹𝘂𝗴𝘂 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝘁, 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲

Dr. Ubbu Narasimha, PHC Medical Officer in Veliminedu said the scheme is receiving a great response.

"We have set up an eye treatment camp in Veliminedu village under the Government Primary Health Centre. For 17 days till February 13, the camp received a great response from the villagers. Many people suffer from pterizium problems, mostly with cataract problems. They were found to need surgery. We provide free vitamin tablets to those who have no problem," Dr Narasimha said.

Venktaiah from Old Palamuru, who visited the center with his wife, said: "As the eyes are not able to see properly, we came to the eye light medical camp to see. The doctors examined our eyes and gave us eye glasses. The eye glasses are very good."

Hussain B from Mahbubnagar echoed the same sentiments.

"When my councillor told me that the government not only provides free eye examinations for poor people like us, but also provides free glasses, I came to the Kanti Velugu camp. Doctors have also given me glasses. I can see well now. State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saab wishes to keep cool," he said.

Sheikh Mohiuddin, a Tent House Worker from Shamshabad, said: "I used to suffer from vision deficiency and with these eye tests my vision is clear. I am grateful to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao."

