Mahindra to invest Rs 1,000 cr for EV manufacturing facility in Telangana

According to a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra has signed an agreement with the government of Telangana to invest Rs 1,000 crore in its existing plant in the state.
Mahindra's Zaheerabad plant will be expanded under this MoU, to include a manufacturing facility for electric two and three wheeler vehicles.
As part of the pact, the state government will support Mahindra & Mahindra for securing all necessary approvals.
