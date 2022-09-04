Kashmir's handmade silk carpets to enhance beauty of new Parliament building in Delhi

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed

The New Indian Parliament building's beauty will be soon enhanced by the traditional Kashmiri handmade silk carpets. It is an interesting thing to know that the carpet makers in one of the most isolated villages in the Kashmir Valley don't even know where the Indian Parliament is, but they are extremely joyous and proud that their efforts and hard work will be shown in India's Highest constitutional institution.

The artisans from this remote village of Shunglipora in central Kashmir's Budgam district are working day and night to make Kashmiri 'handmade silk carpets' for the new Indian Parliament building in New Delhi.

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed

Over a dozen carpets are being made by 50 artisans that will be used for the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

''We are making these carpets for the new Indian Parliament. It's been 8 months since we began making these handmade carpets and within a few days now, the work will be completed. We are working day and night to make this happen. Most of the people in this village work in the craft industry," Parveez Ahmad Khan, an Artisan from the village.

"The carpet design is very different, and it was a little difficult to make but finally, we are near completion now. It's a very intricate design. It took us twice the time and it turned out to be extremely beautiful. Around 12 carpets are being made for the new Parliament building. It will give us immense happiness when people see our work in the parliament,'' added Parvez.

''It's an extremely happy moment. It's the first time in my life that I have received such an order. It's a proud moment and an honour for all of us. We are very happy, and this will help promote the industry further. It will give us a new identity when it's put up in the parliament,'' said Qammer Tahir, carpet dealer.

"We are extremely proud that Kashmiri carpets will be used for the new Parliament building. It's a proud moment for all of us. Especially for the artisans who are working day and night for making these carpets. This will help to promote our art further and it will help the industry,'' said another carpet dealer Qamar Ali Khan.

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed

Kashmir is known for handmade carpets and would contribute a major share in Kashmir’s export of handicrafts. But over the years, the trade has seen a slump in the face of machine-made carpets.

Kashmiri Artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet, for the Indian parliament building | Sajad Hameed