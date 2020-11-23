Kashmiri Pandit group restarts 'fast-unto-death', demands promises be met in J&K

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) has started the second phase of "Fast-Unto-Death" to press for the implementation of the assurances given to them by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on September 30, a statement issueed by KPSS said on Monday.

As per the statement, since June 2020, hundreds of communications have been sent to the J&K administration to implement the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding jobs in favour of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus living in the Valley.

"On August 27, 2020, a delegation of KPSS met the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and submitted a detailed memorandum along with copies of recommendations of MHA and the orders passed by the high court in favour of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus living in the Valley. The LG assured the delegation that the demands would be taken up on priority as those related to the very survival of the 808 nonmigrant Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu families living in the Kashmir valley," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, nothing moved in the administration to resolve our demands, forcing the KPSS to undertake the first phase of `Fast-Unto-Death` on September 20. On September 30, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, visited the venue of the fast and handed over a written assurance that the memorandum of demands of the Samiti would be placed before the government for consideration on priority and a meeting with KPSS would be organised," the statement said.

The statement added that on October 5, a delegation of KPSS met Baseer Khan, the advisor to the LG. The meeting took place in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

"The advisor assured us that all our demands would be considered on priority and a final meeting with KPSS would be organised within a week. Since then, we are waiting for the final meeting," the statement said.

The statement added that almost 50 days have passed now, but there is no progress in the matter, compelling KPSS President Sanjay Tickoo to undertake the second phase of `Fast-Unto-Death`.

The demands of KPSS include the implementation of high court directions and the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs on providing jobs to the unemployed educated Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu youths and monthly financial aid to 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit/Hindu families living in the Valley.