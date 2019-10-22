Kashmir students say they are not ready for exams, want cut in syllabus

She says private tuition has also been affected in the valley due to the restrictions and shutdown. Students from government-run schools also have the same tale to tell. While the government announced gradual re-opening of schools across the valley and the teachers attended to their duties, the students stayed away.

"We could not go to our schools. Our parents cannot afford private tuition. We have not covered our entire syllabus, so how can we be prepared for the annual examinations," says Musaib, a government school student studying in class 10. The students want examinations to be deferred or at least some reduction in the syllabus so that question papers be set accordingly.

"The government should defer the examinations or should at least reduce the syllabus and then set the question papers according to the reduced syllabus. That will reduce our burden a bit," says Nyla.

On August 5, the government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Parents are also worried about the safety of their wards.

"They have not completed the syllabus, there have been no classes for the second semester. The atmosphere is not good for private tuition and learning. How will they appear the examinations? How will they fare? "In today's world of cut-throat competition, merely passing is not an option, the students have to secure very good marks. All this is adding to the pressure their minds already have," says Javed Ahmad, father of a class 12 student.

Most of the private schools ask the students to collect assignments, in flash drives, from the schools in the absence of any classes. Several schools -- including government-run -- conducted home examinations of the students in the lower classes due to the prevailing situation.