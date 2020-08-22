Kashmiri Fried Chicken? A year after Article 370 abrogation, first KFC opens up in Srinagar

A year after Article 370 was abrogated and the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were bifurcated into Union Territories, we got a glimpse into the new world order as Kentucky Fried Chicken opened its first outlet in Srinagar.



While KFC had two outlets in Jammu, this was the first one that opened up in Srinagar.

The crowds were a stark contrast from what felt like posed pictures of normalcy when NSA Ajit Doval had turned up to discuss politics with locals last year over a plate of biryani. Sadly, as it emerged later, it was quite forced and the food that was served wasn’t even biryani!

There were no such hesitation this time around.



In some ways it was reminiscent of the first McDonald’s that opened in Moscow in 1990, signalling the triumph of capitalism over communism in the most capitalist way feasible – gluttony.

A joint venture between McDonald’s of Canada and the Moscow City council, it was the largest McDonald’s store of its time.

In a country where the average salary was 150 roubles per month, a Big ‘Mak’ sold for 3.75 rubles



That didn’t deter the crowd with 5000 people lining up to eat.

One individual recalled: “Everything tasted more intense than anything I’d ever tried before. I ate and drank and chewed like it was my last meal on earth. Around ten minutes and 5,000 calories later, my body alerted me to the fact that it wasn’t quite able to digest all the fatty deliciousness and that it was probably a good time to check out how an American toilet looked like from the inside. I wasn’t alone: the queues to the toilets, especially the women’s, was almost as long as the queues outside.”



The store would close down in 2013. Incidentally, there were plans to sell the Big Mac for 3 roubles in 2020 but it was scrapped over fear of a coronavirus spread.



