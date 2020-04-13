Karnataka's 'corona in charge' Minister K Sudhakar enjoys swimming amid lockdown, Congress leader D K Shivakumar says 'sack him'

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday slammed the state Medical Education Minister and the one in charge of all matters relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state, K Sudhakar, for "behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool".

On Sunday, K Sudhakar has posted a picture of his kids and himself on Twitter. They were seen enjoying in the swimming pool but "maintaining social distance". He wrote, "After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also...haha." However, he deleted his post later.

Slamming Sudhakar, D K Shivakumar said that the minister must resign or the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa must sack him from the Cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar wrote, "When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr. Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It's a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet."