Karnataka: Yediyurappa’s ‘well-wishers’ call for his retirement in an unsigned letter

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders in Karnataka are keen to give Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa an unexpected ‘gift’ on his 77th birthday on February 27 – a letter of appreciation and gratitude accompanied by a ‘retirement letter’; a sort of golden handshake.

Yediyurappa is one of the only exceptions to the BJP rule that anyone who has crossed 75 years should not hold office. But the party command is unable to ask him to walk quietly into the dusk fearing the wrath of the numerically strong Lingayat community of which Yediyurappa is the tallest leader.

But of late, the Chief Minister’s reflexes are showing signs of ageing and this has given rise to an unsigned letter calling for his retirement. Nobody has dared to sign the letter, but sources in the BJP say that senior party leaders with indirect backing from the high command are behind the missive that has gone viral on social media.