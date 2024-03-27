 Karnataka: Undocumented Diamond, Gold & Silver Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized In Chikkamagaluru District By Election Officials
The seizure was made during the inspection of vehicles at the checkpost from a truck.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Election officials have seized undocumented diamond, gold and silver articles valued at around Rs 4 crore in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

According to police, the valuables were seized at the M.C. Halli checkpost near Tarikere town on Tuesday. Officials seized diamond articles weighing over 1.7 kg, gold around 6.5 kg and 1 kg of silver articles. The seizure was made during the inspection of vehicles at the checkpost from a truck.

As the concerned persons failed to produce relevant documents for the valuables, the police seized the articles and took up the investigation. Sources said that the articles were being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. Separately, officers on election duty at the Pillekerenahalli checkpost in Chitradurga seized Rs 20.35 lakh cash on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Chitradurga Rural police station.

