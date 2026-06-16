Karnataka Tragedy: Wife & Lover Poison Ex-Soldier For ₹2 Crore Insurance; FSL, Police Staff Arrested | X / @HateDetectors

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman and her lover clandestinely poisoned a former soldier to avail ₹ 2 crore insurance money, but got caught three months after meticulously executing their plan.

Interestingly, a hospital ward boy, FSL officials, an employee of Belagavi City Police Commissioner office and others had helped the couple to hush up the case. However, a WhatsApp status of the lover raised doubts among the family members, who reported the matter to the senior police officials, leading to the investigation.

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The deceased ex-soldier is identified as Sandeep Manjaragi of Yamakanamaradi in Belagavi district. The police have now arrested his wife Suma, her lover Pundalika Dombar, his friend Sachin, Belagavi FSL office senior scientist N Nagaraj, Laboratory assistant Channaiah and First Division Clerk at Belagavi City Police Commissioner office Ashoka Gujanala.

According to police, after returning from the Army, Sandeep was running a tea shop at Yamakanamaradi. Since Pundalika was close to the family, Sandeep had hired him to manage the shop in his absence. Meanwhile, Sandeep was unaware of the illicit relationship between his wife and Pundalika.

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Suma was aware of the insurance policies invested by Sandeep, which was valued around ₹ 2 crore in case of his death. She was secretly hatching a conspiracy to murder her husband to claim that money.

On March 13, Sandeep met with a motorcycle accident and suffered some minor injuries.The two immediately shifted him to JG hospital in the town and Sandeep recovered. However, Suma insisted him to stay in the hospital for one more day to ensure there were no internal injuries. While the hospital had administered saline to Sandeep, with the help of hospital ward boy Rahul, Suma managed to administer poison through saline to Sandeep. He was declared dead the next day.

The initial post mortem report did not mention anything about poisoning. Pundalika, with the help of his friend Ashok Gujanala, an employee in Belagavi City Police Commissioner's office, managed to bribe the FSL scientist and get a favorable report. The police were on the verge of closing the case saying that it was death due to an accident.

However, a WhatsApp status made the investigating officer suspicious and started re-investigating the case. The second FSL analysis in the neighbouring district laboratory confirmed the presence of poison in Sandeep's samples. During the investigation, Pundalika admitted that they had bribed over ₹ three lakh to FSL officials to give a wrong report and his friend Ashok Gujanala had helped him to manipulate the documents.