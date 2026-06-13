Fake Army Brigadier Arrested In UP: 21-Year-Old Caught With Forged ID And Dummy NSG Commandos - Video

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Shahjahanpur: A shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Army personnel detained a 21-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a Brigadier in the Indian Army.

The accused has been identified as Aryan Verma. He was caught during a sting operation at the Shaheed Museum after reportedly spending months posing as a high-ranking officer while travelling through Shahjahanpur and nearby areas in full military attire.

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Surveillance and trap operation

Army authorities as well as intelligence agencies had been keeping Verma under strict surveillance after getting information regarding his suspicious movement in a Brigadier's ceremonial uniform since April. In order to track Verma's movement precisely, officials decided to make use of a trap.

Verma was asked to give a motivational speech to aspirants for defence jobs ahead of their recruitment exams. The venue selected for the supposed event was Shaheed Memorial, located inside the Shahjahanpur cantonment.

Detained at the venue

The imposter arrived at the venue on Friday morning dressed as a Brigadier. He was travelling in an SUV bearing military stars and flags associated with senior officers, officials said.

Army personnel detained him immediately upon his arrival. During the operation, officials also recovered a fake government identity card from his driver. He also kept 2 fake NSG commandos with him.

Officials also recovered an identity card purportedly bearing the seal of the dean of the Armed Forces Medical College, which investigators suspect is forged. An Army regimental cane and a dummy pistol were also seized from his possession, reported Hindustan Times.