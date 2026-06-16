Centre Ends Over-The-Counter Sale Of Cough Syrups; Doctor's Prescription Now Mandatory Across India

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New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday revised drug regulations to prohibit the over-the-counter sale of syrup-based medicines, including cough syrups, making a valid doctor's prescription compulsory for their purchase.

Centre amends drug rules

The change follows the Centre's amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, through the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, which were notified in the Official Gazette on June 9. As part of the amendment, the term "Syrups" has been removed from item number (7) under serial number 13 of Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945, according to an NDTV report.

Move follows safety concerns

The decision comes months after contaminated cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, sparking fresh concerns over the safety and regulation of widely used liquid medicines. The incidents also renewed demands for stricter oversight and more rigorous quality checks on the production and sale of syrup-based formulations.

Earlier in October 2025, ⁠Sresan Pharmaceutical-made Coldrif syrup was linked to the deaths of 24 children.

The notification, issued on June 9, 2026, was published after the government reviewed suggestions and objections received from the public on a draft proposal released in December last year.

Prescription now mandatory

One of the key reasons behind the decision is the concern over misuse and unsupervised consumption of cough syrups and other medicinal syrups. Health authorities have been working to promote the proper usage of these medicines, especially among children.

With the amendment now effective, pharmacies across India will have to comply with the revised rules governing the sale of syrups and related formulations.