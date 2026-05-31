Special Task Force Seizes 23,000+ Fake Cough Syrup Bottles Worth ₹50 Lakh From Bhopal Hideout | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has seized a dump of more than 23,000 fake cough syrup bottles worth Rs 50 lakh from a hideout situated in the Mubarakpur locality of Bhopal on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, the STF busted a fake cough syrup manufacturing factory operating in Patel City Colony on Airport Road, Bhopal, and arrested two accused, including three minors while seizing material worth Rs 1 crore.

After the arrest, police have taken the main accused Aqueel Khan, a resident of Parwalia, on five-day remand.

During interrogation, the accused revealed details of the storage facility situated in Mubarakpur, following which police reached the spot on Saturday afternoon and completed the seizure in the evening.

Police said the accused were involved in repackaging expired cough syrup in new bottles with new wrappers, batch numbers and new expiry dates.

Police seized a total of 23,124 bottles, of which 22,154 bottles belonged to Off-Kuff cough syrup and 970 bottles to Onrex.

Along with the prepared consignment, police also found 4,000 empty bottles at the house. Now, police are focusing on the supply chain of the prepared material.

It is claimed that the syrup was supplied in rural areas of districts adjoining the Bhopal district. Police are also trying to find out the source of the expired material.