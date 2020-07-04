Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020: 32 students test positive for COVID-19, education minister says 'not a single student got infected at exam centres'

32 students who appeared for the recently conducted Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus, reported News 18.
However, as per the report by NDTV, the Karnataka Education Minister S.Suresh Kumar denied the reports. He said that not even a single student got infected at the examination centres.
Parents had raised their concerns regarding conducting the exam amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the state government conducted the SSLC exam between June 25 and July 3, 2020.
The SSLC exams were earlier slated to be conducted between March 27 and April 9 and were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown.
Till July 3, more than 7.6 lakh students appeared for the exam. Students from the containment zones did not appear for the exam.
