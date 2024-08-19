Karnataka Shocking VIDEO: Man Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Addressing Live Press Conference In Bengaluru

Bengaluru, August 19: In a shocking incident, a member of the Karnataka Backward Classes and Minorities Association, CK Ravichandran, died after he is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest while he was addressing a live press conference in Bengaluru's Press Club on Monday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media which captures the moment before, during and after Ravichandran suffered the massive cardiac arrest which resulted in his death.

A 48-second long video clip, which was shared on social media platform X, showed CK Ravichandran addressing a press meet and putting forth his views against Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's approval to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

However, while speaking, he is seen stopping for a few moments, and then he suddenly collapses from the chair he was sitting on. The people sitting next to CK Ravichandran and others present in the conference rush to pick him up. However, CK Ravichandran passed away due to the massive cardiac arrest.

CK Ravichandran, Karnataka Backward Classes & Minorities Assn member died of cardiac arrest while addressing press conference at Press Club Bengaluru opposing Karnataka Governor's permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah.

Indian Coast Guard Chief DG Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart-Attack In Chennai

This shocking incident comes a day after reports claimed that the Indian Coast Guard Director General Rakesh Pal, aged 59, died in Chennai on Sunday evening after suffering a massive heart attack. Pal collapsed at the Chennnai airport while he was slated to receive Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had arrived for multiple official engagements from New Delhi, reported PTI.

Political Slugfest Erupts In Karnataka Over Guv's Nod For Probe Against CM

Workers of the ruling Congress and the BJP took to the streets in Karnataka on Monday over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot-marches and rallies in district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action and raising slogans against the Governor. On the other hand, BJP leaders staged a protest here seeking the chief minister's resignation.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Site Allotment Scam

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the special court for people's representatives, slated to hear complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', to defer its proceedings till the next date of hearing on August 29.