Indian Coast Guard Chief DG Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart-Attack In Chennai: Report

New Delhi, August 18: Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal died on Sunday following a heart attack in Chennai, officials said.
Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.
It is learnt that Pal was rushed to a hospital in Chennai. "The Coast Guard director general died following a heart attack in Chennai," an official said.
Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi.