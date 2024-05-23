Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Bets With Friends & Jumps Into Lake, Dies Due To Drowning As Onlookers Record VIDEO

A drunk man part of a group of friends from Hyderabad, who were vacationing in Karnataka's Kamalapur tehsil in Kalaburagi, drowned in a lake recently. Shockingly, the entire incident was caught on camera. The video clearly shows that the drunk youth, who jumped in the river despite not knowing how to swim, could have been saved had those recording the act on camera acted swiftly.

The video shows a highly inebriated Sajid, who hailed from Karnataka's Chandrayangutta, jumping into the river. It looks like he was provoked by his friend who was already in the lake to jump into the water-body. In fact, a couple of Javed's friend were already in the lake.

Throwing caution to the wind, Javed jumps inside the lake. Perhaps, he couldn't guess the depth of the lake water from the surface. Neither was he in a state to swim as he was struggling to even stand and walk properly, as the video showed.

As soon as Javed jumped into the waters, it was clear that he was struggling to swim. It became apparent that Javed would drown if he were not to be rescued. One of his friends already in the lake resting at a stone jumps into the lake and tries to get close to him. However, he fails to reach drowning Javed.

The video shows that another friend of Javed tries to get close to him and attempts to save him. However, the other friend's efforts also go in vain. At this point, it is clear that Javed had given up any hope of being rescued.

Two people standing near the lake are seen talking among themselves and recording the incident on a mobile video. It is while that the camera records the whole incident, that Javed drowns to death. It later comes to light that the friends were drunk and that a simple vacationing turned fatal for Javed. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.