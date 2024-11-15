Karnataka Shocker: Cop Arrested For Conspiring With MLA Munirathna To Inject HIV-Infected Blood Into Ex-Minister R Ashok

Ex-Revenue Minister Ashok (L) BJP MLA Munirathna (R) |

Karnataka: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating allegations against R.R. Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna, arrested Hebbagodi police inspector Iyan Reddy on Thursday. Reddy is reportedly accused of conspiring with Munirathna to harm the Leader of the Opposition and former Revenue Minister R Ashok by attempting to infect him with HIV-infected blood.

The incident dates back to 2020 during the R.R. Nagar constituency by-election. The election had been delayed due to a petition filed by BJP leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda challenging Munirathna’s 2018 election. Munirathna, who defected from Congress to BJP in July 2019, was among 17 MLAs whose resignations led to the fall of the Janata Dal (S)-Congress coalition government. While other by-elections were held in December 2019, the R.R. Nagar by-election was postponed.

Rape Case Complainant Makes Shocking Revelation About Munirathna

The allegations surfaced when a complainant in a rape case against Munirathna claimed the MLA used an HIV-positive woman to entrap opponents, as reported by The Hindu. The complainant also alleged that Munirathna and Reddy conspired to infect Ashok with HIV-infected blood.

According to the report quoting Velu Nayakar, a former associate of Munirathna, the duo attempted to convince a youth to attack Ashok with a needle containing the infected blood during Ashok’s birthday celebrations in July 2020. Nayakar reportedly advised the youth to abandon the plan, which ultimately did not materialise.

The SIT recently identified the youth and recorded his statement before a magistrate. He corroborated Nayakar’s account, stating that Reddy and Munirathna had indeed tried to persuade him to carry out the act. Based on this evidence, the SIT arrested Iyan Reddy, charging him with criminal conspiracy to commit murder. Munirathna, currently out on bail in the rape case, continues to face mounting legal troubles.