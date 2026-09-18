Karnataka Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Confined, Sexually Assaulted By Six Including 2 Railway Cops In Yadgir | Representational Image

Bengaluru: Six persons, including two Railway police have been booked for illegally confining a 22-year-old girl for several days and sexually assaulting at Yadgir in Northern Karnataka.

The girl was rescued by the emergency response team of Yadgir Women Police station, who have registered a case against the six based on a written complaint by the victim.

One of the accused Railway police personnel has been identified as Sharanappa, while the identity of another Railway police is yet to be established. The other four persons have been identified as Mallu alias Mallappa, Mahesh, Akash alias Pappu and Harsha alias Sudhakar.

According to the complaint, the 22-year-old girl had some family problems and had come from Bengaluru to Yadgir. Since she reached in the early hours, she was sitting in the waiting area.

Mallappa, who had travelled in the same train approached her, asked her whereabouts and took her with him, assuring to help her out. Promising to take her to his relative's house, Mallappa took her to a place very near to the Railway station. Despite her stiff resistance, he sexually assaulted her saying that he would marry her.

Later in the day, Sharanappa and another Railway police came to the house and sexually assaulted her. They threatened the girl with dire consequences and asked her to stay there itself. Next day, she was shifted to different places, where Akash, Harsha and Mahesh joined the group in sexually assaulting the girl.

The girl managed to contact the emergency response number of the Yadgir women police station and informed them about her plight. After ascertaining the location where she was locked up, the women police rescued her and registered a complaint against the six accused.

Police are on the lookout for the six accused, who are absconding.