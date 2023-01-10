e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru: Woman, 2-year-old son killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapses in Nagavara; video after incident surfaces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Karnataka: In a shocking news that has come from Bengaluru, an under-construction pillar of Bengaluru Metro rail collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at the Nagavara Ring Road in city.

Two people were killed in the incident. According to reports, a mother-son duo who was travelling on a bike was killed after the pillar collapsed on them. The husband who was riding the bike fortunately escaped unhurt.

Case will be registered says police

Police and the emergency services staff rushed to the spot after the incident took place. "Two of the survivors are taken to the hospital. A case will be registered soon after the tragic incident," said a police official.

Opposition blames government after the tragic incident

Congress state chief for Karnataka, DK Shivakumar came forward and blamed the ruling government over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two people.

Taking a swipe at the government, Shivakumar said, "This is the result of the '40% commission' government. There is no quality in development works."

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

