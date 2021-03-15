Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Victim promised security by Karnataka Government

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team probing the sex-for-job complaint lodged against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has asked the mysterious woman seen in the CD to appear before them even as the Karnataka Government promised to provide her with full security.

The SIT issued a formal notice which was emailed to the victim while a hard copy of the same was pasted at the residence of the woman’s grandparents at Nidagundi in Vijayapura. The move comes just hours after she released a video stating she was being hounded and needed security.

In her video, the woman alleged that she had lost her dignity in society and that her parents had attempted suicide multiple times because of this.

Responding to her plea, the police have assured the woman adequate security as requested by her. They also assured her that the officials will record her statement at a place and time fixed by her.