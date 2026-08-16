Karnataka Public Property Bill Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown Over RSS | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: A bill aimed at restricting the RSS from using public places such as playgrounds has created a furore and is set to trigger a legal battle between the BJP and the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

While the government says that the RSS has not been named anywhere in the bill, the opposition BJP says it would take the matter to court and challenge the bill even if it is passed by both Houses during the ongoing session.

The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, to be tabled during the ongoing session, proposes sweeping powers, including allowing a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector to arrest offenders without a warrant.

All offences under the bill would be cognisable and non-bailable. A first-time unauthorised use or violation of conditions could attract imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh. Continuing violations could invite an additional fine of up to ₹5,000 per day after conviction. Any use of government or public property without permission would be treated as trespass and punishable under the proposed law.

Besides, processions by groups of more than 10 people passing through public property with a common objective, accompanied by music or otherwise, political party processions, religious gatherings, social organisation events and route marches would come under the Act's ambit.

Marriage and funeral processions, unorganised gatherings, commuting for education, sports, leisure, recreation and similar purposes would be excluded from its definition.

The government has cited unauthorised mass gatherings and congregations resulting in accidents and stampede-like situations in Karnataka as one of the reasons for introducing the legislation.

However, the opposition BJP is not amused by the proposed bill and said Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who has always spoken against the RSS, was trying to curb its activities.

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BJP legislator Sunil Kumar said that he would approach the court against the rules if the bill is passed in the House. “The government is scared of the RSS and is trying to curb its activities through such laws. However, the RSS is not scared of these things,” he added.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the government is taking everyone along and there is no question of targeting any single group.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who will table the bill in the Assembly, said that BJP members had never read the contents of the bill. “They should first read the bill and tell us where the government has mentioned the RSS. We are trying to streamline the affairs on government properties, which are used by all sorts of people,” he added.