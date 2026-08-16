Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Over 1,000 Kg Unsafe Food Seized; KFC Outlet In Mangaluru Raided After Complaint

Mysuru: Karnataka's food safety authorities have intensified inspections across hotels, restaurants and other food establishments, seizing more than 1,000 kg of allegedly unsafe food items in recent operations across the state. The crackdown has uncovered expired food, rotten vegetables, fungal contamination and violations related to meat storage and hygiene.

Mysuru Hotels Face Action

The latest inspections were conducted across Mysuru on Saturday, August 15, as officials stepped up checks at hotels and resorts.

At the Rio Meridian Hotel, food safety officials seized 9 kg of chicken after finding that it had crossed its expiry date. At the Grand Mercure Hotel, another 68 kg of meat was confiscated, while officials seized 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel.

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According to The Times of India, inspections at three resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks also resulted in three notices being issued.

Officials collected five food samples for laboratory testing, including two legal samples and three survey samples. Around 16 kg of expired and perishable food was also discarded during the inspections.

Mangaluru KFC Raided After Consumer Complaint

The food safety crackdown also extended to Mangaluru, where officials conducted a surprise inspection at a KFC outlet at City Centre on K.S. Rao Road following a consumer complaint.

According to The Times of India, a customer had complained that a Chicken Peri Peri Leg ordered online tasted stale and was unfit for consumption.

Officials inspected the outlet's kitchen, storeroom, cold storage, deep freezer and cooked and fried chicken stock. Food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis, while the outlet's godown was sealed.

Reports also flagged concerns over frozen chicken stock carrying older packing dates. Further action against the outlet is expected to depend on the laboratory test results.

Statewide Crackdown On Food Safety Violations

The inspections are part of a wider campaign by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department following similar enforcement drives in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

According to India Today, recent inspections have resulted in the seizure of expired and unsafe food products from several establishments. Business Today reported that more than 1,000 kg of unsafe food items have been seized during the ongoing statewide operations.

Authorities have been examining issues including expired food products, poor hygiene, improper storage of meat and other food safety violations.

Lab Results Awaited

With inspections continuing across Karnataka, officials are expected to take further action based on laboratory reports and the findings of individual establishments.

The latest drive has placed hotels, restaurants, resorts and other food outlets under increased scrutiny as authorities seek to ensure compliance with food safety standards and protect consumers from potentially unsafe food.