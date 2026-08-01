After Maharashtra, Karnataka Enforces HFSS Food Ban In Schools, Colleges & Within 50-Metre Radius From Today | Video | AI Generated Representational Image

Bengaluru: After Maharashtra, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to begin enforcing a ban on the sale, free distribution, advertisement and promotion of High Fat, Sugar and Salt (HFSS) food products in schools, colleges and within a 50-meter radius of educational institutions.

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Health Minister U T Khader said that the enforcement, aimed to promote healthy eating habits among children and adolescents and curb the growing consumption of junk food, would begin from Aug 1, itself.

The school managements have been directed to ensure that only safe, balanced and nutritious food is made available on campuses in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020. Institutions have also been instructed to establish fixed meal timings, provide free access to safe drinking water and conduct regular awareness programmes to educate students on healthy food choices and the harmful effects of excessive consumption of foods high in fat, sugar and fat, Khader said.

The advisory followed inspections conducted by the department, which found that meals served in several institutions contained high levels of refined carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta and processed snack foods. It noted that such foods rapidly increase blood sugar levels and should instead be balanced with lean proteins,healthy fats and fibre to provide sustained energy, improve concentration and support healthy growth, Khader pointed out.

The advisory recommended that meals served in schools should include a balanced cereal protein combination, whole grains, pulses, millets, fresh seasonal fruits, green leafy vegetables,milk and eggs. The food business operators including canteens, bakeries, restaurants and food stalls functioning within educational institutions or within a 50-meter radius, have been instructed to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act,. 2006, and obtain the necessary licenses, which would be regularly monitored by the Food Safety officers, Khader added.