Karnataka Gutka Ban Row Deepens As Health Minister U T Khader Refuses To Withdraw Order Despite CM Shivakumar’s Directive |

Bengaluru: The banning of Gutka and Pan Masala, which contains tobacco and nicotin is taking a twist every day, with the Health Minister U T Khader refusing to withdraw the government notification issued on August 12, despite directions from the Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

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Dismissing the claims that banning Gutka and Pan Masala would adversely affect the price of arecanut, which is a predominant commercial crop in more than eight districts of the State, Khader said that the arecanut prices were not dependent on Gutka and Pan Masala alone.

After the government issued notification on Aug 12, banning Gutka and Pan Masala for one year effective from June 15, 2026, the legislators cutting across the party lines had called upon the Chief Minister on Friday, requesting him to withdraw the notification in the interest of arecanut growers. Shivakumar, who said that he was not briefed properly over the issue during the cabinet meeting, called the Health officials, reprimanded them and asked them to withdraw the notification.

Read Also Karnataka Government Moves To Lift Gutka Ban Two Days After Imposing It Amid Arecanut Price Concerns

However, Health Minister U T Khader asked the officials to hold back the notification withdrawal process, as he would speak to the Chief Minister and convince him about the ban.

Speaking to reporters later in Mangaluru, where he had gone to participate in the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony, Khader said that the Gutka was the most health hazardous substance, which was killing a lot of people, especially from the lower strata of the society.

Khader, hailing from Dakshina Kannada district, where arecanut is one of the major commercial crops, said that Gutka and Pan Masala do not define the pricing of arecanut. ``It is true that arecanut is used in small quantities in preparing Gutka and Pan Masala. However, the Gutka and Pan Masala manufacturers use the arecanut imported from neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh for manufacturing Gutka. Once the ban is in place, the import of cheap arecanut from Bangladesh and Nepal will stop, which actually helps the local growers,'' he said.

``Besides, arecanut is not the major ingredient and price determiner for arecanut. Arecanut is now being predominantly used in the manufacture of natural dye, paint and cosmetic industries. Gutka manufacturers can not take shelter under this excuse and we are not going to withdraw the notification. Just wait for three months and see and you will know the results by yourself,'' he added.