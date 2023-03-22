Karnataka Polls: Congress mocks Basavaraj Bommai after 'will come back as CM' statement

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka's Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, expressed confidence that he will win the upcoming assembly election in May and continue to hold his position, India Today reported.

𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗠: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗕𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗶

During a public address in Hungund, in the Bagalkote district of northern Karnataka, he emphasized that he has been dedicated to ensuring social justice for all segments of society, and his efforts have led to a rise of ₹1 lakh in the annual per capita income over the last four years.

"I will come back as chief minister again. God has given me an opportunity to serve Mother Karnataka. I have done sincere work," CM Bommai was quoted as saying at an election rally.

𝗕𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗶 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗼 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆

The chief minister stated that he is following the principles of "work is worship" and social equality, which were espoused by Basaveshwara, the 12th century social reformer and founder of the Lingayat sect.

"I tried to give social justice to every section of society. People have asked for coorporations of various communities for their overall development. We are treading on the path shown by Basaveshwara,"CM Bommai said.

The chief minister, who is a member of the Lingayat community, referenced Basaveshwara, whose supporters make up a significant portion of Karnataka, particularly in the state's northern region.

𝗕𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗶 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲❜𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀

Bommai asserted that Karnataka has become the top choice for investment and innovation since the BJP came to power four years ago, thanks to the state government's initiatives.

He stated that the Global Investor's Meet, held last year, resulted in an investment of ₹12 lakh crore for the state.

Bommai urged the public to vote for the BJP if they desire to see the state progress towards development.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗕𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗶 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗣𝗠, 𝗛𝗠 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝗺

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, mocked Bommai's ambition to retain power in Karnataka. Arshad criticized the chief minister, claiming that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah even mention Bommai in their discussions.

"The home minister and the prime minister don't even mention him,"Arshad said.

"Even Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani (Minister of Large and Medium Industries of Karnataka) aspires to become the chief minister," the Congress MLA said.

Additionally, the Congress MLA remarked that the BJP is hesitant to announce a candidate for the chief minister's position in Karnataka because of their actions in the state.