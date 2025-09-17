Karnataka News: Armed Robbers Loot ₹21 Crore Gold & Cash From SBI Branch In Vijayapura - VIDEO

Armed Robbers Loot ₹21 Crore Gold & Cash From SBI Branch In Vijayapura |

Bengluru: In a filmy style of heist, three armed robbers, brandishing country made pistols looted State Bank of India branch at Chadachana in Vijayapura district of Karnataka and made away with gold and cash all worth over Rs 21 crore.

The incident took place late evening on Tuesday, when the bank staff were getting ready to close the bank. The three persons in army uniform and mask around their faces entered the bank and one of them fired one round in the air with the country made pistol to scare the staff.

The staff were huddled together in a room and were tied using a tape. First, they took away Rs one crore cash, that was in the bank and later, they got into the strong room and opened all the lockers and emptied the gold jewelry kept in the locker. The bank manager Tarakeshwar Venkatesh has filed a complaint with the police.

Vijayapura SP Laxman Nimbaragi said that the incident had taken place at around 6.30 pm and the robbers had come in a four-wheeler. The bank had a transaction money of over Rs one crore and there was over 20 kg of gold kept in the locker. Most of the gold were kept in packets, as they were pledged to the bank by the customers. The total loot is estimated to be over Rs 21 crore.

Soon after the heist, the tiro have driven the four-wheeler across Maharashtra border, abandoned the car near Sholapur and have escaped in some other vehicle, he added. The police have recovered one empty cartridge of the pistol, which is fired in the air by one of the robbers.