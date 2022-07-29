Karnataka: Muslim youth hacked to death in Mangaluru; prohibitory orders issued

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bengaluru: In what looked like a revenge attack, a Muslim youth was stabbed to death outside a shop by masked attackers in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday late evening. The attack, caught on a CCTV camera, took place even as tension prevailed around the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru Tuesday night.

Fazil, 23, was talking to an acquaintance when the assailants stepped out of a car and ran towards him, the police said.

CCTV footage from the lane showed the men, their faces covered with black cloth masks, attacking the man with sticks and being stabbed.

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed in Suratkal and adjoining areas shortly after the attack and will be in place till July 30.

"It is a highly sensitive area. Therefore, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Suratkal and three adjoining police station limits, Mulky, Panambur, Bajpe PS Limits," said Shashi Kumar, the police chief in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra condemned the incident and said that the attackers will be punished. He said that additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. "Prohibitory orders have been enforced in six police stations. Anyone who tries to take the law into their hands will be prosecuted," Mr Gnanendra said.