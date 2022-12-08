Karnataka: Muslim couple who went to watch Kantara in theatre assaulted by mob | Twitter

A Muslim couple who had gone to watch the Kannada language film Kantara was assaulted by a mob, News 18 reported.

However, the reason of the assault is not known yet. The duo was assaulted after they insisted on watching the film even after the group of youth had warned them against it.

The incident happened at the Sulliya town in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The duo arrived to watch the film at the Santhosh cinemas theatre on December 7 where they were assaulted. The owner of the cinema hall has lodged a case against the mob.

Kantara, written and directed by the man of the hour himself, starts off with the legend of a king's deal with Panjurli Daiva/ Bhootha, (an animist form of spirit worshipped by locals of the coastal region and some part of western ghats in Karnataka) to trade his forest land with local tribes in exchange for the peace and happiness. The king though is warned of Guliga daiva's wrath if the king or his lineage goes back on their word.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has been creating a rage ever since its release in theaters. Not just in India, the film went on to create an example of its success in the international market as well.

With its phenomenal success, the film has left a strong imprint of regional content that went on to book success all across the world. And now, the film is about to expand its hand globally with its release in English on the global OTT platform, Netflix.

Kantara is all set to release its Hindi version on Netflix on December 9. The English version will be released in January.