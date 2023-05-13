'Karnataka mein mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai': Rahul Gandhi on Congress win in Assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on Saturday after the party gained majority in the Karnataka Assembly Election results.

The Congress was winning or leading in 138 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113.

Closest rival BJP has 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

Read Also Karnataka Election Results: BJP vs Congress starts meme fest on Twitter

Bursting crackers, distributing sweets and carrying Congress flags, scores of workers, including several leaders were seen at the party headquarters celebrating the election result trends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I congratulate the people of Karnataka, the workers of the Congress party in Karnataka and all the leaders of the party.

"In the Karnataka elections, on one side was the power of crony capitalists, on the other side was the power of the people and the people defeated them.

"We fought this battle with love and affection. The people of Karnataka told us, this country loves love. This is the victory of Karnataka. We have five promises, we will fulfill them in the first cabinet.

"Karnataka mein nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai , mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai (The market of hatred is closed in Karnataka, the shop of love is open)," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also thanked the people of Karnataka after this much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern state.

"This is truly the victory of the People of Karnataka. They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare & social justice.

"With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us. Congress party shall implement the 5 guarantees. Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!" Kharge tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Karnataka Election Results: Congress asks its MLAs to reach Bengaluru as party leads in early trends