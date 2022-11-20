Karnataka: Mangaluru auto blast accused Shareeq's home raided

Mangaluru: Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. | PTI

The Karnataka police have searched the house of a man carrying a low-intensity bomb that exploded in Mangaluru, the NDTV reported.

Shareeq, who was injured in the blast, is in hospital.

Meanwhile, the explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

According to PTI sources, a cooker fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries were used to trigger the blast.

After the explosion, the interiors of the autorickshaw were badly damaged.

They also suspected that it could be a failed suicide bombing attempt to cause maximum damage.

The blast in Mangaluru bears resemblance to the car explosion in Coimbatore, they said.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the people not to panic and avoid spreading rumours on the social media.

Karnataka CM says suspect had terror links

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the suspect who allegedly carried out a bomb explosion in Mangaluru had terror links as he had travelled to various places, including Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to the preliminary information, it was an LED-linked instrument, the Chief Minister told reporters.

"When the antecedents of the suspect was carried out, it becomes very apparent that the name mentioned in the Aadhaar card found from the spot was different from the person who was carrying it. The suspect had a duplicate Aadhaar card. It had a Hubballi address," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said more details emerged when the police tracked the original address of the suspect and the locations where he had stayed.

"Prima facie, this is a terror act. The places he had travelled to such as Coimbatore or any other places clearly point to his terror link," Bommai said.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have also joined the state police in investigating the matter. A four-member team of the NIA has arrived at the spot and are coordinating with the police.

