Karnataka killing: CM Bommai to meet slain BJP youth leader's family

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai | Photo: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be meeting the family of murdered BJP activist Praveen Nettar in the Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Bommai will be reaching Mangaluru by air and from there he will travel to Nettaru via Bellare by road to console the family of the deceased.

He will be travelling back to Bengaluru tonight, according to the Chief Minister's tour programme.

"If a situation arises in Karnataka to implement the Yogi model, it will be done," the CM said today.

What is Yogi Model?

According to them, the ‘Yogi model’ refers to strong measures reportedly taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to control ‘anti-national’ activities in the state, like the use of bulldozers. Some social media posts by BJP workers also referred to the gangster Vikas Dubey encounter by the UP police and urged Bommai to replicate the same in Karnataka.

Two arrested for murder:

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday said that they have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of the BJP youth wing leader.

"Two persons arrested, will be produced before a local court today. Till now, 15 people questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. Probing possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident," ANI quoted Dakshin Kannada Superintendent of Police as saying.

Speaking to the media, the mother of the slain BJP leader has demanded a death sentence for the culprits.

"Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," she said Thursday.

Hindu organizations slam BJP:

Notably, Hindu organizations have slammed BJP saying that the party is not bothered about the lives of Hindu activists.

"The BJP leaders are playing the same tune of strict action and immediate arrest again and again while Hindu activists are being killed. They (BJP) have taken a good decision not to celebrate the completion of one year in office by Chief Minister Bommai," Shri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik said.

There are reports of several Yuva Morcha workers and office bearers across the state having resigned or threatening to resign in protest against Nettar's killing.

Praveen Nettaru, the leader of BJP Youth Morcha was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada near his boiler shop in Bellare on Tuesday night. His killing has sparked outrage among the people and within the BJP.

Several Hindutva organisations have criticized BJP for not protecting the lives of their leaders even after multiple such incidents. They also launched demonstrations with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur to protest Nettaru's killing.

(with PTI inputs)