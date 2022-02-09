Karnataka Hijab row: BJP MLA Renukacharya calls Priyanka Gandhi's 'bikini-ghoonghat' remark 'provocative'

Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya geared up a controversy during the remarks over hijab row in Karnataka. Soon after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi made a 'bikini-ghoonghat' comment over the Muslim student's hijab concern, Renukacharya pulled in to say that prescribed unfiroms stand ideal in a educational premises, and called the Congress leader's statement as 'provoking' in nature.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi’s tweeted in this regard and said, “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Recating to this, Renukacharya wrote in Kannada that increasing rapes hold connections to woman's clothing style. "It's was a cheap remark to mention the word ‘bikini’. Students must be fully clothed and that too in prescribed unfiroms, that's ideal." Later he mentioned that the statement by the Congress leader is provoking the girls who are disciplined and decently dressed.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:38 PM IST