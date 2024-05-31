 Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Filed By MLA HD Revanna Till June 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Filed By MLA HD Revanna Till June 3

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Filed By MLA HD Revanna Till June 3

Meanwhile, JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case and was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
HD Revanna | Facebook

Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Prajwal Revanna's father and MLA HD Revanna for quashing of an FIR related to a kidnapping case until June 3.

The case is registered in KR Nagara police station against HD Revanna and others for the alleged abduction of a victim of sexual assault by Prajwal Revanna.

HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives.

Meanwhile, JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case and was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination.

After the conclusion of the medical exam, Prajwal was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

The SIT is likely to request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody. The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Bengaluru Airport.

Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Read Also
Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: Accused Hassan MP To Be Taken For Medical Examination Before...
article-image

SIT Probe Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 31, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-05-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 31-05-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Filed By MLA HD Revanna Till June 3

Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing On Petition Filed By MLA HD Revanna Till June 3

'Kahin Mic Wale Ka Naam Rahul Toh Nahi?': Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Microphone...

'Kahin Mic Wale Ka Naam Rahul Toh Nahi?': Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Microphone...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Maintainability Of Plea By Bibhav...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Maintainability Of Plea By Bibhav...