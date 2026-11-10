Karnataka Govt Promises ₹5,000 Drought Relief To Farmers, Clarifies ₹2,000 And ₹2,500 First Instalment Payments | X @DrParameshwara

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said every eligible drought-affected farmer in the state would receive a minimum assistance of Rs 5,000, clarifying that those who received Rs 2,000 or Rs 2,500 as the first instalment would be paid the remaining amount in subsequent instalments.

Addressing concerns over some farmers receiving Rs 2,000 instead of the expected Rs 2,500 under the first instalment of drought relief, he said the amount paid so far was not the final assistance.

Several farmers who had received a lesser amount in the first instalment had raised concerns, while the opposition BJP had also targeted the Congress government on the issue.

ಬರದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೆಳೆ ನಷ್ಟ ಅನುಭವಿಸಿರುವ ರೈತರ ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟವನ್ನು ಮನಗಂಡು, ಅರ್ಹ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ತಲಾ ₹5,000 ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೀಡಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ಕಂತಿನ ₹2,500 ಪರಿಹಾರವನ್ನು ನೇರವಾಗಿ ರೈತರ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಖಾತೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಜಮಾ ಮಾಡುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಉಳಿದ ₹2,500 ಅನ್ನು ಎರಡನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಅಗತ್ಯ ಕ್ರಮ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.ಬೆಳೆ ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಪರಿಹಾರವೆಂದರೆ ಕೇವಲ ಆರ್ಥಿಕ ನೆರವಲ್ಲ, ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ನಿಂತಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಭರವಸೆಯೂ ಹೌದು. ಅನ್ನದಾತರ ಶ್ರಮದಿಂದಲೇ ನಾಡು ಸಮೃದ್ಧವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅವರ ಹಿತವನ್ನು ಕಾಪಾಡುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಆದ್ಯತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.ಈ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ಅನ್ನದಾತನ ಬದುಕಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಆಶಾಕಿರಣ ಮೂಡಿಸಲಿ. ರೈತರ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿ, ಅವರ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಆಸರೆಯಾಗುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಗಳು ನಿರಂತರವಾಗಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯಲಿವೆ.Understanding the financial hardship faced by farmers who have lost crops to drought, our Government has decided to provide ₹5,000 in relief to each eligible farmer.The first instalment of ₹2,500 is being credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts, and steps are under way to release the remaining ₹2,500 shortly.For a farmer who has lost a crop, relief is not just financial assistance -- it is also the assurance that the Government stands with them in a difficult time. Protecting the interests of our farmers remains a priority for us.May this Deepavali bring renewed hope to every farming family. Our efforts to support farmers and strengthen their livelihoods will continue. — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) November 9, 2026

"The government has decided to provide a minimum of Rs 5,000 to every eligible drought-affected farmer, and this commitment will be honoured," Parameshwara said in a statement.

He said the state government, through an order dated October 23, had authorised the release of Rs 2,500 per eligible farmer as the first instalment of the input subsidy.

Accordingly, on November 5, the government launched the distribution of Rs 17.43 crore to 1,06,462 farmers in Yadgir district as part of its drought relief programme, he said.

Explaining the difference in payments, Parameshwara said the existing Union government-drafted SDRF/NDRF guidelines prescribed input subsidy based on the extent and category of agricultural land, with minimum assistance fixed at Rs 1,500 for rainfed crops, Rs 2,600 for irrigated crops and Rs 3,200 for perennial crops.

However, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and he had decided to go beyond these prescribed norms and ensure a minimum assistance of Rs 5,000 to every eligible farmer, irrespective of the size of the landholding, he said.

"A farmer cultivating half an acre suffers from the same drought, the same uncertainty and the same financial distress as a farmer cultivating several acres. The size of a farmer's landholding should never determine the compassion of a government," he said.

Clarifying the payment schedule, Parameshwara said farmers who had received Rs 2,000 in the first instalment would get the remaining Rs 3,000, while those who received Rs 2,500 would be paid another Rs 2,500.

He added that Rs 5,000 was the minimum assistance and eligible farmers could receive enhanced input subsidy ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on the extent of crop loss and applicable norms.

The Deputy CM said he had directed officials to ensure transparency in the payment process and expedite the release of the remaining instalments.

"Government guidelines must serve the interests of farmers, not become obstacles to delivering relief. Where existing norms are inadequate to address the hardship of farmers, our government will take the necessary decisions to protect their interests," he said.

Appealing to farmers not to be misled by rumours and misinformation, Parameshwara urged opposition leaders not to exploit the issue for political gains.

He said the government was open to genuine grievances and would examine cases where eligible farmers had received less assistance than they were entitled to.

"Our farmers do not need political accusations. They need timely assistance, financial security and the confidence that their government stands beside them," he said.

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Targeting the Congress government, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra said the administration, which should have stood by farmers reeling from drought and offered them solace, is instead playing with their distress without even a shred of humanity. "This is condemnable."

"The chief minister himself had promised that farmers across the state, including those in severely drought-hit Yadgir, would receive Rs 5,000 in relief, with Rs 2,500 being credited in the first instalment. However, crediting different amounts such as Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 into farmers' bank accounts is a glaring example of this bankrupt government's irresponsibility, confusion in decision-making and anti-farmer attitude," he alleged.

Noting that for farmers trapped in debt and having lost their crops, the relief provided by the government is not charity but their right, the BJP chief said the state government, which has emptied its coffers, had announced only a meagre amount of assistance for farmers in the first place. Its failure to even release the promised money in full amounts to mocking the tears and hardship of farmers.

"Chief Minister, your government has gone back on its word and dashed the hopes of farmers. Set aside all other matters and honour your promise first! Immediately release the full Rs 5,000 relief to every drought-affected farmer, including the pending amount, and do not invite the curse of the farmers who feed the nation," he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)