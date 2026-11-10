Delhi Murder Case: 45-Year-Old Man Killed Over Old Enmity In Mahendra Park; 4 Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended | Representative Pic

New Delhi, Nov 10: Four people have been arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park over old enmity on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Vijay Prakash alias Sonu, was found injured in the Mahendra Park area on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, conducted technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence and inputs from secret informers, leading to the apprehension of four accused persons, they said.

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The accused have been identified as Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul alias Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23). A juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case, police said.

An FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered.

Efforts are underway to trace another associate allegedly involved in the crime, they added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)