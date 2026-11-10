Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Suspends 15 Officials Over Negligence And Delays In Public Grievance Redressal Under Sahayog Shivir | X

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday suspended 15 officials, including several circle officers, for alleged negligence and delays in addressing public grievances under the ongoing 'Sahayog Shivir' programme.

Sahayog Portal Review Reveals Delays And Procedural Violations

The action followed a review of complaints registered on the Sahayog portal, during which the chief minister found that several officials had failed to resolve grievances within the stipulated time and had violated prescribed procedures. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against them.

Those suspended include circle officers Jai Prakash Singh and Archana Kumari in Munger, Ravi Ranjan, a block development officer in Bhojpur, and Sanjeev Kumar in Katihar. Others are Santosh Kumar Suman in Bhagalpur, Pankaj Kumar in Araria, Ramesh Kumar in Gaya, Ranjit Kumar in Jehanabad and Priyanka Singh in Supaul.

Engineers And Revenue Officer Also Face Suspension Across Bihar Districts

The list also includes Veena Vaishali, executive officer in Supaul; Rohit Kumar Dubey, assistant engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department in Sheikhpura; junior engineers Bhola Nath in Muzaffarpur, Shyam Babu Rai in West Champaran and Pawan Kumar in Sitamarhi; and revenue officer Shubham Kumar in Gopalganj.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has directed district officials, departmental secretaries and secretariat personnel to regularly monitor both the timely disposal of applications received through the portal and the quality of grievance redressal.

Officials have been warned that delays and failure to address complaints effectively will invite disciplinary action.