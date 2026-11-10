Delhi Launches First Yamuna Cruise Service; Minister Parvesh Singh Enjoys Jet Ski Ride - VIDEO

Delhi took a step towards boosting river tourism with the launch of its first cruise service, 'Namo Yamuna River Safari', on the Yamuna on Tuesday. Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the launch in the presence of Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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In a post on X, Singh said the cruise service would allow visitors to enjoy a six-kilometre journey between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, marking a new attraction for tourism in the national capital.

He said facilities such as parking, food and refreshments, drinking water and children's entertainment had been arranged at the terminal. Adequate security arrangements have also been put in place for passengers.

According to Singh, the initiative is expected to give a boost to Delhi's tourism sector, support local businesses and generate fresh employment opportunities.

Several political leaders attended the launch, including Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur, MP Manoj Tiwari, and Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra.

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Singh also shared photographs and videos from the event on social media, including visuals of him enjoying a jet ski ride on the Yamuna and performing stunts on the water.

"Today, I enjoyed a jet ski ride amid the waves of Maa Yamuna. The experience in the lap of Maa Yamuna was truly memorable," he wrote in another post.