 Karnataka Govt Plans To Merge Tumakuru District In Bengaluru City, Informs State Home Minister G Parameshwara
The state home minister, G Parameshwara, informed reporters about the development while speaking to them and stated that he had submitted a proposal for the same to the government.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara

Tumakuru: The Karnataka government has begun its efforts to merge the Tumakuru district with Bengaluru city.

While speaking to the reporters, G Parameshwara said that the government has made preparations to convert Tumakuru into Bengaluru North district.

He informed that Bengaluru's rapid growth may expand to neighbouring cities such as Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

"In such a situation, there is a difference between Tumkur district and 'Bengaluru North district.' For those in New York, 'Bengaluru North' is easy to understand. Tumakuru district is somewhere like this. That is why such an effort has been made, G Parameshwara explained.

"Bengaluru city has already grown beyond Nelamangala. Tumakuru can be reached by travelling 30 km from there. Therefore, it would be beneficial to expand the city area", the Karnataka Home Minister added.

Furthermore, G Parameshwara informed that a proposal to include 14 gram panchayats has been prepared under the jurisdiction of Mahanagara Palike. He added that Tumakuru city will expand its authority in the coming days.

G Parameshwara also hailed state deputy CM DK Shivakumar and said that he has made a good proposal to make Ramanagara city a part of the Bengaluru South district.

"Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar made a good plan and made Ramanagara district the Bengaluru South district. The government has approved this plan and issued an order. As soon as it is called Bengaluru South, its nature changes. Similarly, he said that they will think about how to make Tumakuru district", he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, G Parameshwara said that he has requested Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to permit the construction of a 'Welcome' arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru.

Speaking to reporters at Sadashivanagar, Tumakuru District, the in-charge Minister said that Rs 5 crore has been provided from the Smart City project to build the Welcome arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru.

