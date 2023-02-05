Karnataka: Former CM Siddaramaiah plays emotional card before polls, says, 'This will be my last assembly election'

In an interesting declaration Sunday, former Karnataka CM and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has said the coming elections will be his last.

The former CM, as per reports, said he will continue his stint in politics even after retirement.

Assembly polls likely in Karnataka in May this year

The upcoming assembly elections in the state of Karnataka, which will determine the composition of its 224-member Legislative Assembly, will take place prior to the end of the current assembly's tenure on May 24, 2023. The last assembly elections were conducted in May 2018, resulting in the formation of a government led by HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister, through a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Indian National Congress.

Siddaramaiah has credit of taking maximum loan as CM: Bommai

Meanwhile, hitting out Siddaramaiah and his tenure as CM, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Siddaramaiah had plunged the state into maximum loan during his tenure.

"In the history of Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has the credit of taking the maximum loan during his five years ruling as the chief minister," the Karnataka CM said, while addressing the media.

In response to allegations made by a former Chief Minister regarding the inadequate implementation of the previous year's budget and the state's high debt, Bommai stated that information about the budget implementation would be provided during the upcoming budget session. When asked about reports of the KPCC Manifesto Committee Chairman Dr. G. Parameshwar feeling marginalized, Bommai described it as an internal matter within the Congress Party.