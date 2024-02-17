 Karnataka Fire: 6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Fire: 6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface

Karnataka Fire: 6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface

According to district fire department officials, the incident took place at around 10 pm. Upon receiving information, a team of four fire tenders and officials reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Shivamoga, February 17: Six four-wheelers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a car showroom in Karnataka's Shivamogga late on Friday night. Visuals from the area showed cars parked inside the outlet being destroyed as huge flames engulfed the establishment.

According to district fire department officials, the incident took place at around 10 pm. Upon receiving information, a team of four fire tenders and officials reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control.

"We got a fire call around 10 pm. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was doused around 3 am," district fire officer Mahalingappa said.

He further said that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. "Six vehicles were damaged. A preliminary investigation suggests that the incident might have happened due to an electrical short circuit. We are further investigating the matter," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haldwani Violence: Curfew Temporarily Lifted In Riot-Hit Banbhoolpura

Haldwani Violence: Curfew Temporarily Lifted In Riot-Hit Banbhoolpura

Karnataka Fire: 6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface

Karnataka Fire: 6 Cars Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Showroom In Shivamogga; Visuals Surface

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Arrests Key Accused Nitish Diwan; Probe Reveals Deep Links To Bollywood...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Arrests Key Accused Nitish Diwan; Probe Reveals Deep Links To Bollywood...

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Allocates Portfolio; Keeps Home, Personnel & Cabinet Secretariat Among...

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Allocates Portfolio; Keeps Home, Personnel & Cabinet Secretariat Among...

Delhi High Court Says It Expects Government To Start 24-Hour Doordarshan Channel In Sindhi Language

Delhi High Court Says It Expects Government To Start 24-Hour Doordarshan Channel In Sindhi Language