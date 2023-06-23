 Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Naganur left behind a note expressing the deep anguish he experienced.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
File photo

A 66-year-old farmer, identified as Manjunath Naganur from Karnataka’s Haveri district, consumed poison and lost his life due to his inability to find a suitable bride, according to the police.

Authorities revealed that Naganur had been actively searching for a life partner for nearly eight years, but his relentless efforts proved unsuccessful, plunging him into a state of despair.

Farmer leaves a note behind

Naganur left behind a note expressing the deep anguish he experienced. The police, who discovered the note, shared that Naganur was tormented by the distress his parents endured as a result of his inability to find a bride.

Overwhelmed by a sense of hopelessness and frustration, he made the tragic decision to end his own life, as stated in the letter.

Upon receiving the information, the Byadagi Police Station promptly registered a case, initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Naganur's demise. Law enforcement officials are working to gather evidence and shed light on the factors leading to the tragic outcome.

Read Also
Karnataka: Class 10 student dies by suicide due to exam fear
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

West Bengal: HC Reserves Order On CBI Probe Over Tampering Of Papers Till June 26

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy

Who Is Sabrina Siddiqui? The WSJ Journalist Who Questioned PM Modi On Indian democracy

Watch: Man Tied With Chains, Brutally Beaten Over Money In UP's Hapur Nagar; Police Arrests Accused...

Watch: Man Tied With Chains, Brutally Beaten Over Money In UP's Hapur Nagar; Police Arrests Accused...

Rajasthan: Rahul's Return Reassures Relief For Gehlot-Pilot Tussle

Rajasthan: Rahul's Return Reassures Relief For Gehlot-Pilot Tussle