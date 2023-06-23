Karnataka Farmer Dies By Suicide After Failing To Find A Bride For 8 Years

File photo

A 66-year-old farmer, identified as Manjunath Naganur from Karnataka’s Haveri district, consumed poison and lost his life due to his inability to find a suitable bride, according to the police.

Authorities revealed that Naganur had been actively searching for a life partner for nearly eight years, but his relentless efforts proved unsuccessful, plunging him into a state of despair.

Farmer leaves a note behind

Naganur left behind a note expressing the deep anguish he experienced. The police, who discovered the note, shared that Naganur was tormented by the distress his parents endured as a result of his inability to find a bride.

Overwhelmed by a sense of hopelessness and frustration, he made the tragic decision to end his own life, as stated in the letter.

Upon receiving the information, the Byadagi Police Station promptly registered a case, initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Naganur's demise. Law enforcement officials are working to gather evidence and shed light on the factors leading to the tragic outcome.