 Karnataka Elections 2023: Cong, BJP mock each other over seat distribution; BJP's 1st list expected soon
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
The distribution of tickets and allotment of seats to senior leaders within the Congress and the BJP has become a source of mockery between the two parties. 

While the Congress has already announced candidates for 166 seats, the BJP is yet to release its first list. 

Surjewala alleges BJP leaders trying to change their seats

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that top BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, are trying to change their seats to counter anti-incumbency. 

In response, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya Twitteed to address the confusion surrounding former Chief Minister Siddaramiah's seat allocation.

Siroya attacks Siddaramiah

Siroya accused Siddaramiah of "running away" from the Badami seat he won in 2018 and the Chamundeshwari seat, which he lost to the Janata Dal BJP's first list is expected in the next couple of days.(Secular) in the same election. He also targeted Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala.

BJP's first list is expected in the next couple of days

The allocation of seats to Siddaramiah has been a sensitive matter for the party as the former Chief Minister has requested a second seat for himself.

Initially, he announced his candidacy for the Kolar seat, but later opted for Varuna instead.

Currently, as per reportsm he desires to contest from both Kolar and Varuna, but the party has a strict one seat per candidate policy.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that while the Congress is expected to release more names in the coming days, the BJP's first list is expected in the next couple of days.

