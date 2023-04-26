Karnataka Elections 2023: Smriti Irani slams Jagadish Shettar, says 'those who cannot be of their ideology, can never be of the public'

Smriti Irani | ANI

As Karnataka gears up for the Assembly Elections, the exit of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar from the BJP has become a hot topic of discussion. The campaigning is in full swing, and BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Home Minister Amit Shah have recently made scathing comments about Shettar, accusing him of betraying the party and questioning his loyalty to the public, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

Smriti Irani calls Shettar a backstabber

Addressing a public meeting in Dharwad, Smriti Irani lashed out at Jagadish Shettar, calling him a backstabber. She accused him of leaving the BJP for his own greed and questioned his allegiance to the public.

Irani said that those who cannot be of their religion, family, or ideology can never be of the public. She also asked Shettar whose number two he was - Shivakumar's or Siddaramaiah's.

Amit Shah says Shettar will lose election

Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah also took a jibe at Jagadish Shettar, saying that he will lose the election as Hubballi has always voted for the BJP.

Shah added that there will be no loss, and Shettar will himself lose the election. Shah's comments came after Shettar questioned his apprehensions about the BJP's declining popularity in Karnataka.

Shettar leaves BJP over Lingayat issue

Jagadish Shettar's exit from the BJP has brought the Lingayat issue to the forefront. Shettar is the second senior leader from the community to leave the party, and his departure has caused a stir in political circles.

Shettar has accused some people with vested interests of controlling the government in Karnataka and has vowed to fight against them.