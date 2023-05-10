Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader injured in attack in Ballari rural | Representative Photo

Hubbali: A local leader, who was earlier with the BJP and had joined Congress recently, was injured in a clash between BJP and Congress workers during the polling in Ballari rural constituency in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Umesh Yadav was injured in the head in the clash between workers of the two parties. Police reached the spot and dispersed the violent mob.

BJP and KRPPP workers clash

In another incident, BJP workers allegedly clashed with the Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha Party (KRPP) workers at booths no 159 and 160 at Gangavati central constituency.

The KRPP is the political party floated by Gali Janardhan Reddy, the mining baron of Bellary. Reddy has floated his own party and is contesting from Gangavati assembly seat.

The KRPP will eat into the votes of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls and there have been minor clashes in the area for the past few days.

Congress & BJP workers verbal duel in Chitradurga

The Congress and BJP workers in Chitradurga district also got into a verbal altercation near a polling booth. Visuals of the same surfaced online as well.

The counting of the votes is scheduled on May 13.