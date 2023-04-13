Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP tries to cap fallout of 1st list

Laxman Savadi | ANI

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka was trying to fend off ‘mini’ revolts following the release of the first list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections, which had 52 new faces.

There is a palpable sense of unease and disquiet in a section of the party with more leaders quitting, even as supporters of the dropped MLAs took to the streets shouting slogans against the party and its high command.

Laxman Savadi, 2 others quit party

After senior leader and a Lingayat strongman Laxman Savadi quit the party in the morning, a former BJP MLA, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, announced his exit. One of the ministers, S Angara, has also threatened to quit. All three have been dropped as candidates.

“I have made my decision. I am not one to go around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under anyone's influence,” a defiant Savadi told reporters.

BJP senior leaders said party wants young leaders to serve the state

But senior party leaders brushed aside these signs of revolt saying that the BJP wants to present a set of clean, efficient and young leaders to serve the state. They said the list had the stamp and seal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and party president Nadda.

One of the new faces in the list has been nominated from Udupi, the city at the epicentre of last year’s hijab controversy. BJP has fielded debutant Yashpal Suvarna in place of sitting MLA Raghupathi Bhat, a three-time legislator.

It was Suvarna who asked students not to wear hijab inside the classroom, which sparked a controversy. He was seen as a rising star among his supporters and earned fame for his activism in cow protection.

R Ashoka, V Somanna to take on DKS & Siddaramaiah

The BJP has also decided to give a stiff fight to KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Senior ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna will take on DKS and Siddaramaiah, respectively. Many see this as a ploy to tie the Congress heavies to their constituencies and limit their campaigning elsewhere.

National general secretary CT Ravi said the BJP stands apart from other parties as it keeps on experimenting.

Resignations bonanza for Congress, JD(S)

But the resignations have come as a bonanza for both the Congress and the JD(S). Sources say Savadi is in talks with the Congress and may soon cross over. However, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar told reporters: “He is neither in touch with me, nor he has spoken to me.”

Savadi is a loyalist of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and one of the most powerful Lingayat leaders in the state, known for his organizational skills.

Sources say that he was dropped because he was caught watching porn in the assembly in 2012.

Rebellion in Congress, BJP brings cheer to JD(S)

Meanwhile, the rebellion in the Congress and the BJP ranks over the list has brought cheer to JD(S), which is hoping to grab a handful of formidable candidates to contest outside its stronghold of the Old Mysuru region.

JD(S) had announced a first list of 93 candidates, mainly for constituencies in the Old Mysuru region. However, it is facing a severe shortage of ‘winnable’ candidates in over 100 seats.

The regional outfit has been waiting for the BJP and the Congress to announce candidates for all 224 seats before finalising its nominees. This is because the party is hoping that those denied tickets by the two national parties will knock on its doors.

Some have already done so. Former Congress MLC Raghu Achar, who was eyeing the ticket for Chitradurga seat, joined JD(S) after he was dropped. He is expected to file his nomination soon.