Former Deputy CM BJP MLC Laxman Savadi seen with Congress MLC Channnaraj.

Former Deputy CM BJP MLC Laxman Savadi seen with Congress MLC Channnaraj. Savadi will join congress and resign as MLC. Special aircraft booked from Belgaum to Bangalore.



