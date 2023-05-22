Karnataka: Congress workers 'purify' Vidhana Soudha with cow urine

Screengrab of a video showing Congress' workers sprinkling cow urine at the premises o f Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | Twitter

Bengaluru: As wished by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress workers on Monday “cleansed and purified” the premises of the Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka Assembly) with cow urine, stating that the “corrupt BJP rule had ended".

They stood in front of the Vidhana Soudha and sprinkled cow urine amid shouting of slogans. In January this year, DKS had vowed to “cleanse” the Assembly with cow urine.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We will come up with some details to clean the Vidhan Soudha. I also have some ganjala (cow urine) for purification,” DKS had said. He alleged that the Assembly was “polluted by corruption during the BJP's rule.”

Corruption rate card

Days ahead of the election on May 5, Karnataka Congress came up with a bilingual ‘corruption rate card’ that pointed out various ‘scams’ by the then ruling BJP government. The ‘corruption rate card’ alleged the ruling BJP government had looted ₹1,50,000 crore in the state.

The Congress mentioned that the cost of the CM post was ₹2,500 crore and a ministerial post costs ₹500 crore.

Calling BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ as the ‘trouble-engine government’, the Congress had said “the government demands different deals. It begins with a 30 per cent commission for the mutt grants, 40 per cent for road contracts and goes up to 75 per cent for the Covid supplies.”