Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Hits Back At HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy Over Bidadi Township Controversy | PTI

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at his detractors, especially JD(S) leaders -- former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that not a single farmer’s land would be acquired forcibly for the proposed Bidadi Township project and the landowners who do not wish to part with their land are free to continue farming.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Shivakumar sarcastically addressed Deve Gowda as Appaji (father) and Kumaraswamy as big brother, stating that the two should understand that the project was initiated in 2006, by the then Chief Minister in the BJP_JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

``Those who do not wish to give up their land can continue farming. Those who are willing may voluntarily hand over their land to the government and receive compensation. But not even a single gunta of land will be acquired by force,” Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister also said that he would not be denotifying any land or drop the project, as he had to get into the legal aspects of the entire land acquisition process. ``There have been attempts to send me to jail and now also, the denotification will give rise to many legal complications,'' he said.

Read Also Noida Building Fire: Dramatic Videos Show Residents Using Bamboo Ladder To Escape Blaze

``The government will form a committee to examine the entire land acquisition process and other issues regarding the project. The type of committee will be decided in the Cabinet tomorrow. Whether it will be a committee of legislators or officials or headed by a retired judge, it will be decided. Unless we are clear about the legal position of the land owners, who do not want to be part of the project, we can not take any decision. The Committee will submit the report in two months,'' Shivakumar said.

During this period, the farmers, who want to be part of the project are free to surrender their lands to the government and take the compensation. Once the land is surrendered, it would become government land and the government will decide on what to do with the land, he said.

``Bidadi township is not my dream project and I have never claimed ownership of the idea or even laid the foundation stone for it. Nor do I wish to be remembered as its architect. I am only carrying forward a project initiated by previous governments,” he said.

Taking a dig at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister, said the township proposal had originated during Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Presenting official records, Shivakumar said that on September 23, 2006, a meeting chaired by then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy approved the development of five integrated townships around Bengaluru. He said the government later decided to invite global tenders under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the project.

He further said that in 2007, additional villages, including Marandahalli and Odeyarahalli, were included in the proposed township. A Gazette notification issued on November 20, 2006, had declared the project area a “Red Zone”, prohibiting development without prior approval from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), he added.

Shivakumar also alleged that the previous government had issued orders identifying compensation for properties, including houses in village settlements, and had permitted private developer DLF to participate in the project after collecting a security deposit of Rs 400 crore.

“Now tell me, Kumaranna, who promoted the real estate business? Was it you or me?” the Chief Minister asked.

He said the township proposal was later pursued by the B.S. Yediyurappa government in 2010, which again invited global tenders under the PPP model.

Reiterating that there would be no forcible land acquisition, Shivakumar said farmers who wished to retain their land could continue cultivation, while those willing to part with it could do so voluntarily after receiving compensation.

“Our government has not taken away the livelihood of farmers or farmer families. There is absolutely no compulsion. We are only continuing a project initiated during the tenures of H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa,” he added.