2 Dead, Around 50 Families Trapped As Massive Fire Engulfs Noida Residential Building - VIDEO

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Noida: At least two people have been killed and 50 families are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Noida on Wednesday. The incident took place in Mamura village gripping the area with panic. The identities of the deceased have yet to be reported.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. Videos from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the building, while people on the terrace were seen using a ladder to escape, according to Times of India.

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According to initial information, the blaze was triggered in Mamura village, under the Phase 3 police station limits, by a spark in an electric bike.

Rescue operation launched

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the fire department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Firefighters managed to evacuate the trapped residents and bring the blaze under control. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Chief Minister issues directions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident and issued instructions to the officials. The Chief Minister directed officials to reach the site immediately.

The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured.

Relief efforts monitored

Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. The Chief Minister also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored. The Chief Minister issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, said the CMO.